BankIslami, Bookme.pk partner to enable ticket purchasing on the bank's platform

This partnership aims to enable a digital ticket purchasing experience for the digital banking customer base of BankIslami.

To purchase tickets, customers will use their BankIslami mobile application or online banking portal. Bookme’s e-ticketing API has been integrated with BankIslami’s platform, allowing customers to get access to discounted deals and offers from Bookme.pk in the BankIslami app and online portal.

Bookme.pk is an ecommerce platform in Pakistan that is cashless and is integrated with payments platforms such as JazzCash and Easypaisa.