Bankingblocks offers a new banking solution for fintechs

Bankingblocks was created to provide a solution that offers customised and compliant solutions for their clients, as well as connected IBANs in multi-currency accounts connected to SWIFT and SEPA for international payments.

With this solution, fintech and payment companies can access an entire suite of banking, payment, compliance, and technology services through a single contract. The modular banking services offered by Bankingblocks are called ‘blocks’, and they are accessible via a direct API connection and through full or partial white-labels. As such, fintechs, payment companies, and corporate clients can pick, choose, mix, and match the blocks that fit best with their business and their customers, and create their own personalised ‘stack’.