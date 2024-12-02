Bankingblocks, EastNets team up for cross-border payments

The two companies have showcased modular banking blocks for SEPA and SWIFT payments using EastNets PaymentSafe and SafeWatch filtering solutions to make SEPA and SWIFT payments fast and compliant with AMLD4 regulations.

EastNets’ technology for SWIFT and SEPA payments and compliance allows Bankingblocks to offer modular banking services (“blocks”) with SWIFT and SEPA payments, controlled risk and AMLD4 compliance for fintech and payment companies.

Bankingblocks’ services range from acquiring (Visa, Mastercard, Carte Bancaires, AMEX, and JCB), alternative payments, and banking services (IBANs) to foreign exchange, clearing, card issuing, and everything in between. The Netherlands-based company also offers IBANs.