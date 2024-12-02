Bankingblocks announces partnership with Five Degrees

Bankingblocks is using Five Degrees’ Matrix solution as their digital core banking platform to launch, innovate and offer banking services to its global clients and partners including challenger banks, fintechs and payment companies.

The partnership also strengthens the position of Five Degrees in the global marketplace for digital core banking solutions in the cloud.

Five Degrees is a banking technology company founded in 2010 and has its headquarters in the Netherlands.

Bankingblocks offers purpose-built financial solutions for fintech and payment companies, which they in turn can offer to their customers. These services range from acquiring, alternative payments and banking services (IBANs) to foreign exchange, clearing, card issuing.