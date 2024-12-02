Banking tech vendor FIS invests in Zenmonics

The amount of the minority investment and other terms of the agreement were undisclosed. This marks Zenmonics’ first round of funding; prior to the closing of this week’s investment Zenmonics was 100% company-owned.

The US-based company will use the funds to further its growth and burgeon capabilities of its channelUnited platform.

Aimed to offer a consistent user experience across multiple channels, Zenmonics’ channelUnited is an omnichannel solution that adapts and expands to each individual banks’ pace. The system places clients and associates on a common system to unify digital, sales, service, origination, and teller platforms.