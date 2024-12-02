Banking Circle paper explores opportunities for banks to work with SMEs

The paper supplements the June 2019 Banking Circle white paper and digs deeper into how banks are making changes to help SMEs, and what other opportunities exist. The paper includes exclusive interviews from those working within the industry, to provide unique insights into the challenges and the solutions hitting the market today, and where barriers are beginning to come down to improve SME financial inclusion.

According to Banking Circle, reducing the cost and time involved in business banking and cross border payments is increasing global financial inclusion. In turn, this allows more SMEs to compete in the international marketplace alongside the bigger players, improving their valuable contribution to global economies.

Banking Circle specialises in providing global banking services including accounts, payments, lending and foreign exchange services to financial institutions, including fintechs, banks, acquirers, payment service providers, FX brokers, money transfer businesses, e-wallets, and alternative payment providers.