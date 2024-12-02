Banked, British Airways Executive Club offer consumers a new way of collecting Avios

According to the press release, consumers who have or set up a British Airways Executive Club membership will be able to collect Avios every time they make an online purchase with a Banked merchant, simply by choosing to pay with them during the checkout process.

Therefore, customers simply input their British Airways Executive Club number in the Banked checkout before being redirected through to their banking app for verification – allowing customers to collect and then spend their Avios on rewards such as flights, upgrades, hotels, car hire, and more.

Moreover, with Banked, there’s no need for credit cards, accounts, or small-print catches, creating a far more accessible and fair loyalty system. Several retail businesses are already planning to integrate the Banked and Avios checkout option into their payment systems, with potential benefits for merchants including increased customer loyalty, better conversion rates, and a higher average order value.

Furthermore, integrating the opportunity to offer Avios will require businesses to adopt Banked’s account-to-account payment software, which offers businesses a fast and secure way of making and receiving payments in real time, with just 0.1% card processing fees.