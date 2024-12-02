Through this partnership, Bankart is looking to implement automated payment testing technology across its operations in Southeastern Europe.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bankart will deploy Iliad’s t3 platform, a browser-based solution designed for high-volume digital payments testing. The technology will be used to support testing and verification processes across the company’s network of 26 banks and financial institutions in five countries.

Testing technology to support regional expansion

According to representatives from Bankart, the implementation of automated testing systems is considered essential for ensuring the efficiency and reliability of the company’s ongoing payment operations. They noted that the t3 platform is expected to play a role in scaling services and supporting digital infrastructure as transaction volumes grow.

Officials from Iliad Solutions confirmed the partnership, noting that the agreement reflects an expansion of their presence in Southern Europe. The firm indicated that the testing platform will assist Bankart in conducting high-speed, automated transaction tests while reducing deployment risks typically associated with new payment technologies.

Iliad’s t3 system allows for real-time data monitoring through dashboard interfaces and can simulate complex payment transactions at a rate of up to 15,000 per second. The platform is already in use by financial institutions in multiple global markets.

Bankart’s selection of t3 is aligned with a wider trend among financial services providers adopting automation to improve time-to-market for new products and services, while managing costs and compliance requirements.