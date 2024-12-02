Bankart, Nets partner for instant payments in Slovenia

Currently, the two companies are currently after final approval from the Slovenian Central Bank.

In February 2019, Bankart will go live with Nets´ RealTime24/7, enabling transactions between Slovenian banks to be cleared in less than a second. As well as delivering the Instant Payment module, Bankart will also be processing regular credit transfers exchanged in files such as bill payments, salary payouts, and pensions in its new payment platform.

The implementation of the RealTime24/7 clearing system from Nets has enabled Bankart to pave the way for a new payments infrastructure, where payments services can be integrated into mobile solutions, request for payments, and more.