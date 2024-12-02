Bank Zachodni WBK embeds m-commerce marketplace into banking app

The BZWBK24 mobile banking app enables its users in Poland to shop at a number of merchants embedded in the application. Users can make daily shopping with home delivery, send flowers or buy bus tickets in nearly 30 major cities. Soon to be released: booking flights, hotels, tickets to cinemas, ordering taxis and takeaway food from 1 500+ restaurants.

The application possesses mobile banking functionalities as well, including checking bank account balance or transferring money.

‘Superwallet’, together with ecosystem of integrated merchants, has been developed by mobile technology company eLeader, and is provided as a white label solution for banks in PaaS model.

By intermediating in sales process on the m-commerce platform and creating new sales channels, a bank participates in merchant’s revenues.

‘Superwallet’ enables customers to purchase with a click. The user’s financial data is protected by the bank. A customer does not have to attach multiple credit cards, remember shops’ logins or learning their functionalities (all shops and financial services share one unified UI) as a delivery address is already stored.

eLeader develops software services for the smartphone market including mobile money products, mobile banking, m-commerce, mobile workforce and other. The company’s mobile enterprise solution and cloud services are used today by global and national companies in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

With the network of almost 1000 outlets and alternative, electronic access channels, Bank Zachodni WBK services approximately 4 million clients. The main shareholder of Polish Bank Zachodni WBK is the Spanish financial services provider Banco Santander.