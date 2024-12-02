Bank of Valetta shuts down internet access after EUR 13 mln hack attempt

According to the Times of Malta, the entire banks functions, including branches, ATMs, mobile banking, and even email services, were suspended, and its website was taken offline. The attack is said to be from ‘overseas’, as fraudsters tried to transfer EUR 13 mln to a variety of banks spread across the UK, US, Czech Republic, and Hong Kong.

The bank suggested that customers funds are not impacted or compromised by the breach, however BOVs shutdown had halted all payment processing, such as payments made through shops POS terminals where the backend infrastructure relies on BOV systems.