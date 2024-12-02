Bank of Southside Virginia delivers Banno Mobile

This financial aggregation app enables financial institutions of all sizes to provide enhanced solutions in mobile banking.

Banno Mobile works with any core processing system, providing financial institutions with a way to deploy mobile services. Banks and credit unions can market Banno Mobile consistent with their own brand identity. BSV has elected to provide the app in conjunction with iPay solutions person-to-person (P2P) payments, bill pay, and Remote Deposit Anywhere mobile RDC solutions.

Jack Henry & Associates is a provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. Its technology solutions serve approximately 11,300 customers nationwide and are marketed and supported through four primary brands. Jack Henry Banking supports banks ranging from de novo to mid-tier institutions with information processing solutions. ProfitStars provides products and services that enable financial institutions to mitigate and control risks.

In November 2013, Jack Henry & Associates launched PointMobility, a retail and commercial banking iPad app.