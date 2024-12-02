Bank of Shanghai introduces supply chain financing

Bank of Shanghai announced that it plans to achieve RMB 50 billion in supply chain finance credit availability by the end of this year, which a broader target of RMB 100 billion by 2020. Several local Chinese enterprises were invited to attended this gathering, including JD Finance, Xiaomi Group and Haier Conglomerate for the purpose of focusing and discussing the new climate and dynamics of supply chain finance.

Bank of Shanghai shared the banks concepts of pushing small and medium-sized enterprises forward with finance and professional services and providing services to impulse economic growth. Bank of Shanghai also signed partnership deals with JD Finance, Xiaomi and Haier worth RMB 55 billion valued.