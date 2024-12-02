Bank of Russia to collect biometric data to authenticate transactions

The service was made available from June 30, 2018 at more than 400 bank premises in 140 Russian cities.

Russian citizens can submit biometric data on their facial images and their voices by attending authorised banks in person.

The Unified Biometrics System uses two parameters for identification: voice profile and a photo. The system has defense mechanisms that deny authentication in case of a low match score against the original biometric data stored in the unified system. The digital platform is located in the secure cloud infrastructure of Rostelecom, which banks can access via special communication channel. Rostelecom is developing a mobile app for that purpose.

The Central Bank of Russia will soon prepare the full list of the banks that will use the unified system.