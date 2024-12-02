Bank of Queensland partners with Octet on supply chain financing

In the first phase of this arrangement, Bank of Queensland will transfer its existing debtor finance business effective immediately, with Octet assuming responsibility for all the Bank’s debtor finance clients across Australia. As part of this relationship, BoQ will be providing a funding warehouse to Octet.

Octet, an Australian supply chain finance specialist, will seek to expand the partnership through integrating its suite of SME supply chain finance solutions within the Bank.

Under the partnership arrangement with Bank of Queensland, Octet will deploy its supply chain

solutions across the Bank’s customer base and network.