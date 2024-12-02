Bank of Punjab live with new core banking system, Oracle Flexcube

The new system was chosen by the bank in late 2014/early 2015, following a lengthy system selection process. The final came down to Flexcube, offered by local system integrator Techlogix, and Temenos’ T24, offered by another local tech company Infotech.

The new core banking system is in place, all 550 branches of the bank are online and there is mobile banking service – all in less than three years.

Flexcube is well-established in Pakistan, with users including Askari Bank, Bank Al Habib, MCB Bank, and First Microfinance Bank.

Meanwhile, another bank in Pakistan, Bank of Khyber, is in system selection mode, with Oracle FSS understood to be among the contenders.