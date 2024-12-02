Bank of Montreal launches biometric mobile authentication system

Bank of Montreal (BMO) has delivered the authentication system to its BMO Online Banking for Business platform, as well as on its BMO Banking for Business Mobile App. The security system was implemented in collaboration with IBM Canada, and it is designed to leverage multiple biometric factors, including face, fingerprint, eye, and voice, for end user authentication.

The goal of the bank is to focus on offering new digital capabilities that will facilitate the user experience and align with changing customer expectations. By being able to authenticate transactions and payments using biometric authentication, clients’ security in Canada and the US is facilitated.

At the same time with BMO’s security system announcement, BioConnect has upgraded to its flagship multimodal biometric authentication platform. This reinforces an ongoing trend in the financial services industry, as banks seek to deliver strong biometric security to their customers.