Bank of Mongolia picks Intellects Central Banking Solution

In partnership with IT Zone, India-based Intellect’s Quantum Central Banking Solution will be implemented at Mongolia’s central bank in order to accelerate its digital agenda.

The solution will support Bank of Mongolia’s initiatives under the Payment System Modernisation project funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB.)

The solution’s integrated functional modules include enterprise general ledger, banking services, government services, monetary policies, credits and collateral management, currency life cycle management and many more.

IT Zone contributes a modern human resources management system (HRMS) solution.