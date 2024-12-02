



This MOU builds on the 2022 bilateral cooperation agreement on central banking and aims to improve the interoperability of cross-border payments. The agreement seeks to establish a framework to facilitate connectivity between the two countries.











Implementing the MOU is designed to support cross-border transactions and promote the digital economy and finance in Indonesia and Korea. It is also expected to benefit the tourism sector, given the high volume of travel between the two countries.

The deal is anticipated to create more affordable, faster, inclusive, and transparent cross-border payments between Indonesia and Korea.





The reasoning behind the partnership

The tourism sector, in particular, stands to benefit significantly from this agreement. Indonesia and Korea have long been popular destinations for travellers from each other's countries, with hundreds of thousands of tourists travelling between the two nations annually. Improved cross-border payment systems will facilitate easier and more secure financial transactions for tourists, enhancing their overall travel experience. This includes smoother processes for booking accommodations, dining, shopping, and other tourism-related activities, which can drive higher tourist satisfaction and potentially increase tourism revenue for both countries. Additionally, businesses in the tourism sector, such as hotels, travel agencies, and retailers, are likely to experience growth as a result of the increased spending enabled by more efficient payment systems.

In the context of the digital economy, both Indonesia and Korea are making substantial strides in promoting digital finance and financial technology. Indonesia, with its rapidly growing fintech sector, aims to increase financial inclusion and modernize its banking infrastructure. Korea, known for its advanced technological landscape, continues to innovate in digital payment solutions and blockchain technology. The MOU aligns with these national efforts by supporting the development of an integrated and efficient payment infrastructure that leverages digital technology. This agreement is expected to foster greater financial cooperation and innovation, benefiting not only consumers and businesses but also contributing to the overall economic growth and digital transformation agendas of both countries. By setting a precedent for future collaborations, this initiative highlights the importance of cross-border digital finance in an increasingly interconnected global economy.