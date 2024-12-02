Bank of Ireland hit with card system outage

Moreover, there were also difficulties for some customers using their cards to withdraw money from ATMs, according to the Irish Independent. Holidaymakers reported being stuck abroad and unable to use their debit cards or withdraw cash with them.

One consumer said he filled his van at a filling station in Galway, and since his card was declined, he rang the bank, but he was left on hold for 20 minutes with no answer. However, the Bank of Ireland said it was aware some customers were having intermittent issues with debit card point-of-sale and ATM transactions, the online publication continues.

By June 22, the bank said its cards were working again and it apologised. The latest outage comes weeks after a meltdown of the Visa payments system saw people unable to use Visa debit and credit cards across Europe.