Bank of Georgia starts accepting JCB cards

Bank of Georgia begun to service JCB Cards in its merchant network. The bank has 279 branches, 13,000 Point of Sales (POS) terminals, covers one third of the countrys total number of POS terminals and has 856 ATMs.

JCB is an international payments brand originated in Japan, and continues its global extension. There are more than 117 million JCB cardholders in the world, and JCB cards are accepted at 30 million associated merchants.

Earlier in November 2018, JCB International announced a partnership with WEX to enable WEX virtual payments technology in Japan.