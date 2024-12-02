Bank of Georgia signs USD 50 mln trade finance facility with Citi

The FTSE 250 company said the facility had been arranged under the ‘Continuing Agreement for Reimbursement of Trade Advances’ (CARTA), signed with Citi in 2011, and was the third successful transaction between Citi and Bank of Georgia under that agreement.

It said the facility aimed to enhance the banks offering of trade finance solutions for the Georgian corporate and small and medium sized (SME) sectors.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC is a UK incorporated holding company which, through its subsidiaries, carries out retail banking and payment services, and corporate investment banking and wealth management operations in Georgia, and banking operations in Belarus.