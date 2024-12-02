Bank of England Twitter poll reveals digital currency as preferred Christmas gift

The poll has started on December 17 and lasted until December 24. The options that were laid out by the bank were cash, bank transfer, gift voucher, and digital currency. Results show that 75% of the total 16,799 voters preferred digital currency and only 23% chose cash.

Bank transfer got placed in the third position with over 8% votes and gift voucher turned out to be the least preferred with 2% votes. Additionally, the poll also revealed that Bitcoin was the preferred cryptocurrency but other altcoins were also indicated such as Ethereum and Litecoin.