Bank of England reports 5 per cent cash circulation increase in UK

If the volume of cash continues to increase at half of this rate, Wincor Nixdorf, a retail and retail banking hardware, software, and services provider, predicts that by 2020 banks will be handling 13% more cash, compared to today.

The figures released by The Bank of England show the amount of notes and coins in circulations from March 2015 to March 2016 rose from GBP 71.4 billion to GBP 75.3 billion.