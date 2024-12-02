Bank of Commerce and Development, Finastra partner for digital transformation in Libya

FusionBanking Essence Digital Channels and FusionBanking Essence Teller will power digital payments and transactions to support the access to online and mobile financial services in the region. The bank will also roll out FusionBanking Essence Islamic, enabling it to build a new revenue stream in Islamic banking.

The technology will enable the bank to roll out digital payments services for consumers and merchants, who will be able to request and receive payments without having to exchange cash. Meanwhile, FusionBanking Essence Islamic will provide pre-configured Shari’ah compliant products, ensuring rapid time-to-market and new revenue opportunities for the bank.