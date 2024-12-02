Bank of China Singapore branch launches co-branded credit card

The credit card will help shoppers save on everyday expenses across groceries and transport, cardholders being offered up to 12% cent cash rebate across all stores. Moreover, cardholders will have access to Visa privileges at over 44 million merchants around the world.

The bank has an extensive local network of 23 touch points, giving customers access to customised banking solutions. Cardholders can perform transactions leveraging the bank’s platforms including BOC internet banking, mobile banking and more than 200 ATMs in the atm5 network islandwide. It also offers FAST funds transfer service and premium cards across all three card associations (Visa, Mastercard and UnionPay).