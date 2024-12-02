Bank of China New York and Deutsche Bank extend partnership for cash management

As part of the agreement, Deutsche Bank’s new Guaranteed US Plus solution will be used to process Bank of China New York’s international USD payments to US beneficiaries.

Guaranteed US Plus was developed by Deutsche Bank’s Global Transaction Banking business to create a way for US beneficiaries of cross-border USD payments, and their foreign counterparts, to transact.

Bank of China is a Chinese bank that provides a full range of financial services globally. The New York branch provides commercial banking services including corporate banking, personal banking, USD clearing, custody and financial markets solutions.