Bank of China is set to open branch in Austria

Tian was welcomed by President Heinz Fischer and the two were joined for discussions in the Hofburg Palace by governor of the Austrian central bank (OeNB), Ewald Nowotny, Austria Press Agency reported, cited by wantchinatimes.com reports.

A spokesperson for the president said all necessary paperwork has been submitted and all necessary decisions made, though an exact location for the branch has not yet been determined, teh source cites. The plans for the branch opening had already been discussed during a visit by Fischer to China in May. Also, discussed were Chinas economy, and the current situation with the stock exchanges.