Bank of China, China UnionPay to explore blockchain for payment systems

The two partners will jointly investigate big data and distributed ledger technology deployment in order to improve mobile banking products. Within the initiative, CUP aims to build a unified port for mobile integrated financial services, where cardholders will be able to use a QR code to spend, transfer and trade on a cloud flash payment app.

In addition, BOC will subsequently launch a promotional program of the payment system to provide customers with a “safer, more convenient and more efficient mobile payment service experience”, according to Coin Telegraph.