Bank of Ceylon, Mobitel introduce QR payment solution in Sri Lanka

The new solution, dubbed SmartPay, will enable small businesses accept customer payments at the stores.

The app allows self-registration. Customers can add their own current or savings accounts to activate the app.

It uses a national QR code, ‘Lanka QR’, which is interoperable with all Lanka QR certified bank mobile payment apps.

The app allows the merchants receive payments in real time and track all transactions through the app.

Bank of Ceylon customers can also receive mini-statements and detailed transaction alerts.

The app is available for download for Android and iOS mobile users.