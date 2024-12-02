Bank of Canada urges retailers to stop banning cash transactions

Several Canadian outlets, citing health concerns, are declining to take cash. For instance, coffee store chain Second Cup said that its outlets would only accept debit, credit, gift cards and mobile payments.

“Refusing cash could put an undue burden on people who depend on cash as a means of payment. The Bank strongly advocates that retailers continue to accept cash,” the central bank said in a statement.

“The risks posed from handling Canadian bank notes are no greater than those posed by touching other common surfaces such as doorknobs, kitchen counters and handrails,” it said.