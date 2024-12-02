Bank of America to launch mobile capabilities for auto financing process

The new capabilities will allow customers to search for a vehicle by using their mobile devices or computers. They will also be able to obtain Bank of America financing for purchasing a car directly within the app.

The new tool integrates vehicle shopping with finances. Clients can select a new or used car from partnered dealerships, estimate their monthly payment and apply for a loan, which can be approved by the bank within minutes. The car shopping service is optional and account holders will be able to request and obtain a loan not linked to a specific vehicle.