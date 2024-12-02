Bank of America supports Apple Pay ATM withdrawals

To support mobile wallet usage at the ATM, Bank of America has posted a detailed graphic on its website. After you upload your Bank of America debit card to your digital wallet, you can immediately begin using the ATMs. A debit card PIN needs to be used at the ATM.

However, the Apple Pay functionality is available at select ATMs that are emblazoned with the Apple Pay logo and equipped with an NFC reader, allowing you to hold your device over the logo and begin the process.

Currently, the ability to deposit funds is not available, according to the mashable.com.