Bank of America, PayPal to enable in-store payments and account linking

As a part of this agreement, the bank will tokenize its cards for customers in order to use PayPal for in-store purchases, across Mastercard and Visa portfolios in the US. Moreover, the bank and the payments provider will enable the feature to linking of accounts to enable their customers to add their cards into their PayPal Wallets.

The two companies stated that they will collaborate and use tokenization technology, data, analytics and fraud tools to upgrade the shopping experience in store, but also online and in-app.