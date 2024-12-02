Bank of America Merchant Services to provide payment processing for Sezzle

Sezzle will use Bank of America Merchant Services’ global payment platform that provides payments, ecommerce, and security solutions – and which is powered by Visa’s CyberSource.

Sezzle’s “Buy Now, Pay Later” solution enables shoppers to split ecommerce purchases into four interest-free instalments. Through Sezzle’s platform, shoppers are able to spread payments out over six weeks, at no additional cost. Sezzle pays its merchant client in full, upfront, and assumes all repayment risk.

In 2018, alternative ecommerce payment system Sezzle has received a USD 100 million line of credit in a new funding round.