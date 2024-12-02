Bank of America Merchant Services sets sails to European shores

The new unit, called BofA Merrill Lynch Merchant Services (Europe) Limited has launched to enable ecommerce, card-present and card-not-present transactions for international payment services. It will also offer its existing services offered through BofAML’s transaction banking platform, pymnts.com reports.

This service is based in UK and is set to process over 130 currencies and offers security features, such as Address Verification and 3D Secure.