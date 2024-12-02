Bank of America expands commercial contact-free payments in EMEA and APAC

The bank first launched mobile wallet in the United States and Canada in 2018, and this expansion makes it the first commercial bank issuer to offer the technology to corporate clients worldwide.

The bank’s clients who use its Corporate Travel and Purchasing cards in EMEA and APAC are now able to use Apple Pay and Google Pay to make and manage card purchases. With social distancing being paramount right now, a smooth and entirely contact-free payment experience is all the more relevant for users, said the press release issued by Bank of America.

The mobile wallet capability is available to users in 29 countries in EMEA and APAC, with additional countries expected to be added. Mobile phones and smart watches are also supported.