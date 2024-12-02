Bank Mandiri, goSwiff bring m-payments to Indonesia

The mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) solution enables Bank Mandiri to bring more payment alternatives to Indonesian merchants and consumers.

For Food & Beverage merchants, mPOS allows a restaurant waiter to serve their customers personally at their table without the need for a customer to queue at the checkout counter. Bank Mandiri’s initial pilot to test the mPOS integration with service ordering system was done with Holycow Steak by Chef Afit.

The applications, downloadable on Apps Store and Google Play, enable the card transactions anywhere, any time as the proof of payment can be sent to customers electronically via email or SMS.

In recent news, goSwiff has unveiled that it has connected its 50th bank client, GCB Bank in Ghana, to leverage mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) on goSwiff mobile commerce platform.