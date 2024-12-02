Bank Leumi selects Volante Technologies VolPay Open Banking PSD2 solution

Volante Technologies is a global provider of software for accelerated end-to-end payments processing and financial message integration.

Bank Leumi (UK) is a relationship bank based in the UK. By choosing Volante’s Open Banking PSD2 solution, the bank is able to meet its PSD2 regulatory requirements.

VolPay Open Banking’s scalable micro services based architecture, enables banks to integrate their back office servicing applications, including payment engines and core banking account holding systems, with the front end API management layer, that provides the secure managed access to the banks environment via defined APIs.

Building upon Volante’s partnership with Token who provides PSD2 compliant APIs, this solution will provide the building blocks for Bank Leumi to expand into other value added services, over and above basic compliance, in the global phenomenon of using open APIs for doing business and becoming more competitive against the rising ranks of new third-party providers (TPPs).

All VolPay products offer automation, access to functionality and inbuilt testing.