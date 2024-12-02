Bank Leumi selects Eurobase Internationals Siena platform

Siena will support the bank’s continued commitment to its customers and will provide the bank with increased visibility and management of its exposure and risk, while also meeting its increasing regulatory reporting requirements.

The bank, which is the London-based subsidiary of Israel’s international bank with the same name, offers a range of corporate banking services to both UK-based and international clients. The bank offers deposit accounts, hedging and foreign exchange, and a treasury offering.

Activities include commercial finance, trade finance, with a particular focus in financing cross-border trading, commodity finance, financing Israeli related business, property finance and hotel finance.

Eurobase provides enterprise wide solutions for (re)insurance companies, banks and other financial institutions as well as IT recruitment services.

Recently, RCB Bank, the Cypriot bank, also selected Siena as its treasury, trading and sales solution, including an online customer dealing platform.

Back in January 2019, Bank Leumi (UK) selected Volante Technologies’ VolPay Open Banking solution to implement PSD2 compliance.