Bank Leumi, CIBC and NAB launch online portal for fintechs

This is a global online portal developed to help drive client-focused innovation by facilitating collaboration between the banks and fintechs.

Fintech companies will be able to submit creative solutions in response to a wide range of opportunities identified by the banks through the digital platform. Upon receiving the proposals, the banks will consult directly with the technology firms.

Global Alliance Fintech Link offers startups around the world access to the global banking marketplace by enabling direct collaboration with three financial institutions on three continents.

Bank Leumi, CIBC and NAB’s strategic alliance formed in September 2016. The initiative is not only designed to simplify global cooperation, but to offer fintechs access to potential partners that could help scale their business.

The platform has been initially launched as a pilot and will evolve as additional challenges are added to the site.