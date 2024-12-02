Bank Islam Malaysia rolls out mobile payments app SnapNPay

The mobile app developed enables the public to make payments using the FPX engines by making use of the information or data listed by the customer (payee) in the mode of QR code or barcode.

Users are only required to download the SnapNPay app from Playstore (Android - already available) or Appstore (Apple - available by January 2019) free with no registration needed.

In addition, SnapNPay services will be extended to iSadaqah platform for customers or the public to make donations to participating mosque and surau, as well as iPBT platform for local authorities to enable customers to make payments such as quit rent and assessment fees.