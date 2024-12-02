Bank develops NFC suit that lets customers pay by swiping a sleeve

Tailored in Japan by menswear label MJ Bale, the NFC chip in the Heritage Power Suit holds a Visa Paywave prepaid account that the wearer can top up on-the-go via the Heritage mobile banking service.

Heritage and MJ Bale have produced twelve NFC Power Suits as a trial run designed to test and show off the concept. Eleven of the prototypes have been released to customers around the country while the twelfth is being auctioned for charity on eBay.