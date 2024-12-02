Bank Central Asia goes live on iGTB banking platform

The implementation of DTB enables BCA to offer a Digital Transaction Banking solution to its local market. And as improved connectivity, higher internet penetration and a young, growing and affluent population drive traction for digitalisation in Indonesia – digital banking penetration is set to hit 60% by 2020 – this implementation sees BCA spearhead the digital transformation of a corporate banking sector that is hastening to follow suit.

The second phase that went live recently brings an additional 40 customer journeys into operation. The platform now handles over USD 1bn transactions per month, benefitting over 275 corporate clients in just 12 months – with an unparalleled level of straight-through processing. Transaction value has grown 300% in just three quarters.

Key features of the implementation include bulk uploads, e-bookkeeping, credit facility summaries covering all products across multiple systems, and electronic invoice discounts for early payments.

This translates into upgraded cash-flow management for BCA’s large corporate clients and their extended supply chains, with market-specific offerings such as tax payments, virtual account payments and bulk supply chain finance processing, with multiple outlets & corporate-specific invoice and purchase order templates.