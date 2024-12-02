Bank-backed m-payments platform Sixdots launches in Belgium

Sixdots is a mobile wallet service that uses a combination of QR codes and a six-digit PIN to make payments in stores, online and between friends.

The service is available for both iOS and Android and has been introduced by BNP Paribas Fortis, KBC, ING, Belfius, Fintro, Record Bank, Bpost bank, Hello Bank! and CBC in partnership with mobile network operator Proximus and payment processor Bancontact/Mister Cash.