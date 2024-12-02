Bank Australia launches Apple Pay

Bank Australia has nearly 130.000 customers around the country. More than 60% of its customers use Apple devices when accessing Bank Australia’s digital banking services via mobile.

When using a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and stored in the Secure Element on user`s device. Each transaction is authorised with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

In stores, Apple Pay works with iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, and Apple Watch. When paying for goods and services on the go in apps or Safari, Apple Pay works with iPhone 6 and later, iPhone SE, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, and iPad mini 3 and later. Users can also use Apple Pay in Safari on any Mac introduced in or after 2012 running macOS Sierra and confirm the payment with iPhone 6 or later or Apple Watch, or with Touch ID on the new MacBook Pro.