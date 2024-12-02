Bank Alfalah teams up with PayFast for online payments solution

Due to this partnership, PayFast’s payment gateway solution will make it possible for customers in Pakistan to access multiple financial instruments, such as bank accounts, mobile wallets, and scheme cards (UnionPay, Visa, Mastercard).

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for digital payments increased. The partnership between PayFast and Bank Alfalah aims to provide acceptance for domestic and international Visa and Mastercard products for PayFast's ecommerce merchants’ ecosystem.