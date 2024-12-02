Bank Albilad, CASHU launch partnership in Saudi Arabia to boost online payments

Bank Albilad will leverage CASHU’s payment technology, digital assets and wide vendor network to deliver new payment services to the Saudi market.

It will do this via a wide range of platforms, including advanced services; such as: prepaid mobile wallets, a regional bill presentment facility, NFC coverage for retail transactions and more products tailored to fit the growing needs of the bank’s customers.

CASHU also plans to introduce new mobile payment solutions for the domestic market, including NFC payments.