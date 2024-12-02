Bank ABC, Jumio team up for biometric-based digital KYC functionality

The collaboration between the two enables Bank ABC’s new mobile-only bank to compliantly onboard new individual customers using Jumio’s biometric-based identity verification solution. This eliminates the need for customers to visit branch offices when creating new banking accounts.

Bank ABC’s integration of Jumio’s Identity Verification allows the bank to verify online customers by having them first capture a picture of their government-issued ID with a smartphone. After this, they are required to take a selfie, with certified liveness detection functionality. This process ensures that the user is who they claim to be, and physically present during the transaction.