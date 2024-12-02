Bango, Victory Link cooperate for mobile payments in Egypt

Due to this agreement, stores that use the Bango platform will be able to implement payments via mobile bills of the three mobile operators in Egypt: Vodafone, Orange, and Etisalat.

The payments company is currently offering a one-click direct mobile payment service in line with local market laws, allowing millions of consumers in Egypt to buy from their favorite application stores and add the cost to their prepaid or postpaid mobile bills. For the first time, Egyptian mobile operators will be able to use direct billing service in app stores through the Bango platform.

Currently, there are over 90 million mobile phones linked to the internet in Egypt, all of which are equipped with subscriber identification chips (89% of them being prepaid).